* Says oil and gas markets prospects favourable in 2012

* Q3 net profit down 21 percent, sales up 10 percent

* Steel tube maker a barometer for heavy-industry investment (Adds details, background)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Nov 9 French steel tube maker Vallourec on Wednesday said the prospects for its core oil and gas markets remain favourable next year and reconfirmed its targets for 2011.

The company, a barometer for investments in heavy industry, also said that in 2012 it will benefit from selling price increases it introduced this year.

"The business environment in energy markets remains positive for Vallourec, while in non-energy markets, distributors have started to show signs of caution in view of macroeconomic uncertainties," Chief Executive Philippe Crouzet said in a statement.

Vallourec manufactures seamless tubes for the oil, gas, petrochemical, automotive and electricity sectors, and demand for its products is heavily influenced by market conditions driving those industries.

Total sales to the energy sector make up around 78 percent of its annual turnover.

Net profit in the third quarter slid 21 percent to 91 million euros ($123 million), reflecting unfavourable exchange rates, as sales rose 10 percent to 1.306 billion euros, helped by stronger volumes.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 9 percent to 228 million euros.

Analysts had an average consensus of 107 million euros for net profit and 1.34 billion euros for sales, according to a Reuters poll.

Vallourec compiled its own poll of 13 analysts which showed that third-quarter net profit was expected at 95 million, EBITDA at 227 million and sales at 1.327 billion.

The company said it still expects EBITDA in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half of 2011. Second-half volumes and sales are expected to increase compared with the first half, Vallourec said.

Its shares, which have lost around 42 percent of their value since the start of 2011, closed at 45.72 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of 5.4 billion.

($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Geert De Clercq)