PARIS Nov 9 French steel tube maker Vallourec
on Wednesday reconfirmed its targets for 2011 as
third-quarter profit declined, hit by a weaker euro currency.
Net profit in the quarter slid 21 percent to 91 million
euros ($123 million) as sales rose 10 percent to 1.306 billion,
helped by stronger volumes.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) declined 9 percent to 228 million.
Analysts had an average consensus of 107 million for net
profit and 1.34 billion for sales, according to a Reuters poll.
Vallourec compiled its own poll of 13 analysts which showed
that third-quarter net profit was expected at 95 million, EBITDA
at 227 million and sales at 1.327 billion.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
