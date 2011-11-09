PARIS Nov 9 French steel tube maker Vallourec on Wednesday reconfirmed its targets for 2011 as third-quarter profit declined, hit by a weaker euro currency.

Net profit in the quarter slid 21 percent to 91 million euros ($123 million) as sales rose 10 percent to 1.306 billion, helped by stronger volumes.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 9 percent to 228 million.

Analysts had an average consensus of 107 million for net profit and 1.34 billion for sales, according to a Reuters poll.

Vallourec compiled its own poll of 13 analysts which showed that third-quarter net profit was expected at 95 million, EBITDA at 227 million and sales at 1.327 billion.

