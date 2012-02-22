(Corrects final paragraph to add "margin" after EBITDA.)

PARIS Feb 22 French steel tube maker Vallourec said on Wednesday that quarterly earnings from operations fell 3 percent as margins shrunk even as sales, especially of oil and gas pipes registered a healthy gain.

Vallourec reported fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 254 million euros ($336.32 million) compared with 261 million in the year-ago period.

Vallourec, which said it was keeping its dividend unchanged from last year, at 1.30 euros, predicted that energy industry demand would remain strong but said that other industrial markets would be hit by a slowdown in economic growth and that full-year 2012 EBITDA margin would lag 2011's. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb, Elena Berton and Benjamin Mallet)