(Corrects final paragraph to add "margin" after EBITDA.)
PARIS Feb 22 French steel tube maker
Vallourec said on Wednesday that quarterly earnings
from operations fell 3 percent as margins shrunk even as sales,
especially of oil and gas pipes registered a healthy gain.
Vallourec reported fourth quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 254 million
euros ($336.32 million) compared with 261 million in the
year-ago period.
Vallourec, which said it was keeping its dividend unchanged
from last year, at 1.30 euros, predicted that energy industry
demand would remain strong but said that other industrial
markets would be hit by a slowdown in economic growth and that
full-year 2012 EBITDA margin would lag 2011's.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb, Elena Berton and Benjamin
Mallet)