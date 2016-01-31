(Adds details)

PARIS Jan 31 French pipe maker Vallourec is preparing a capital increase potentially worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), backed by the French state and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, business daily Les Echos said.

Shares in Vallourec, whose steel pipes are used chiefly in the oil and gas industry, were suspended on Friday after a drop of more than 14 percent following a Bloomberg report it was preparing to raise 450 million euros.

In an article published on Sunday, Les Echos said the French state and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo would contribute close to 500 million euros to a capital increase, an amount Vallourec hoped to double by tapping other investors.

The company would make an announcement on Monday, the newspaper said.

A Vallourec spokeswoman declined to comment.

The French state is already Vallourec's biggest shareholder, with 7.6 percent of the capital and 11.3 percent of voting rights.

Les Echos said the planned capital increase would sharply increase the state's stake in a company whose market capitalisation has shrunk to around 550 million euros, after its share price plunged 62 percent in 2015 along with the slump in crude oil.

Nippon Steel currently owns 1.5 percent of Vallourec's capital while employees control 7.6 percent.

The capital increase would be accompanied by an industrial strategy that would specialise its production in some geographical zones, Les Echos said.

Vallourec is also planning to cut a further 1,000 job cuts in Europe, although without site closures, the newspaper added. The group cut 2,500 jobs worldwide last year.

($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus and Louise Heavens)