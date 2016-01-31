(Adds details)
PARIS Jan 31 French pipe maker Vallourec
is preparing a capital increase potentially worth up
to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), backed by the French state
and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp,
business daily Les Echos said.
Shares in Vallourec, whose steel pipes are used chiefly in
the oil and gas industry, were suspended on Friday after a drop
of more than 14 percent following a Bloomberg report it was
preparing to raise 450 million euros.
In an article published on Sunday, Les Echos said the French
state and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo would contribute close to 500
million euros to a capital increase, an amount Vallourec hoped
to double by tapping other investors.
The company would make an announcement on Monday, the
newspaper said.
A Vallourec spokeswoman declined to comment.
The French state is already Vallourec's biggest shareholder,
with 7.6 percent of the capital and 11.3 percent of voting
rights.
Les Echos said the planned capital increase would sharply
increase the state's stake in a company whose market
capitalisation has shrunk to around 550 million euros, after its
share price plunged 62 percent in 2015 along with the slump in
crude oil.
Nippon Steel currently owns 1.5 percent of Vallourec's
capital while employees control 7.6 percent.
The capital increase would be accompanied by an industrial
strategy that would specialise its production in some
geographical zones, Les Echos said.
Vallourec is also planning to cut a further 1,000 job cuts
in Europe, although without site closures, the newspaper added.
The group cut 2,500 jobs worldwide last year.
($1 = 0.9234 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus and Louise
Heavens)