PARIS Jan 31 Struggling French pipe maker
Vallourec is preparing a capital increase potentially
worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), backed by the French
state and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, business
daily Les Echos said.
Shares in Vallourec, whose steel pipes are mainly made for
the oil and gas industry ans has been hit by plunging oil
prices, were suspended on Friday after a drop of more than 14
percent following a Bloomberg report it would was preparing to
raise 450 million euros.
In an article published on Sunday, Les Echos said the French
state and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo would contribute 500 million
euros to a capital increase, an amount Vallourec hoped to double
by tapping other investors.
The company would make an announcement on Monday, the
newspaper said.
A Vallourec spokeswoman declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9234 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)