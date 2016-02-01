PARIS Feb 1 Troubled French pipe maker
Vallourec announced on Monday plans to raise 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) in new capital and boost earnings through
an industrial shake-up that will see it reduce its production
capacity in Europe by half.
Vallourec, whose steel pipes are used chiefly in the oil and
gas industry, has been hit hard by plunging oil prices. Its
shares were suspended on Friday after a drop of more than 14
percent to just over 4 euros following a Bloomberg report that
it was preparing a capital increase.
The company said the capital increase was supported by
French state bank BPI France and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp, which would participate in a reserved
equity instrument, in the form of a convertible bond, priced at
11 euros per share through which they would increase their
capital stake to 15 percent each.
The overall capital increase would be split between the
reserved equity instrument and a rights issue, Vallourec said,
giving a midpoint scenario of 490 million euros for the reserved
part and 510 million for the rights issue, of which 445 million
would be subscribed by the market.
French business newspaper Les Echos had on Sunday reported
that Vallourec would launch a capital hike worth up to 1 billion
euros, along with an industrial restructuring in Europe. The
daily Le Figaro had a similar report.
The industrial restructuring would halve European
pipe-making capacity through the closure of two rolling mills in
France, one threading line in Germany and a heat treatment line
in Scotland, leading to the loss of about 1,000 jobs in addition
to previously announced cuts, Vallourec said.
In Brazil and China, it plans to create improved production
hubs by merging Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos do Brasil and
Vallourec Tubos do Brasil, and through the acquisition of Tianda
Oil Pipe in China, the company said.
The changes to its Brazilian operations will lead to the
closure of two blast furnaces and one steel mill over 2016-2018,
in order to concentrate all steel production at the Jeceaba
facility.
The restructuring measures are intended to generate around
750 million euros in additional earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amoritisation (EBITDA) by 2020, thanks to
measures implemented by end-2017.
A shareholders meeting will be convened on April 6 so that
shareholders can vote on the equity issuance. The equity
issuance is to be carried out in the second quarter, subject to
market conditions, Vallourec said.
($1 = 0.9237 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)