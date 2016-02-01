* Plans convertible bond issue and rights issue
* Cancels dividend
* To rationalise production in Europe and Brazil
* Shares to resume trading at 1100 GMT
(Adds cancelling of dividend, management board given new 4-year
term)
By Gus Trompiz and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, Feb 1 Loss-making French oil industry
tubing maker Vallourec plans to raise 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) in new capital and cut its production capacity in
Europe by half, it announced on Monday, in an overhaul backed by
key shareholders.
The restructuring announced on Monday includes the closure
of two rolling mills in France, one threading line in Germany
and a heat treatment line in Scotland, leading to the loss of
about 1,000 jobs on top of previously announced cuts.
Vallourec, whose steel pipes are used chiefly in the oil and
gas industry, has been hit hard by plunging oil prices that have
led customers to rein in investments.
"Our plan significantly adjusts our industrial footprint in
Europe to address overcapacity and focus on highly specialised
activities in France and Germany," Vallourec head Philippe
Crouzet said, adding that it would not pay a dividend on 2015
results.
Crouzet told a conference call that about 500 jobs would be
affected in France, but that no sites would be closed entirely.
In Brazil and China, Vallourec said it planned to create
improved production hubs by merging Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos
do Brasil and Vallourec Tubos do Brasil and acquiring Tianda Oil
Pipe in China.
The changes in Brazil would lead to the closure of two blast
furnaces and one steel mill over 2016-2018, concentrating all
steel production at the Jeceaba facility.
The restructuring is intended to generate around 750 million
euros in additional earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2020, thanks to measures
implemented by end-2017, Vallourec said.
The company reported EBITDA of 855 million euros and a net
loss of 924 million euros in 2014, while for 2015 analysts on
average expect it to report next month a loss at the EBITDA
level of 100 million euros and a net loss of 592 million euros,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The capital increase is supported by French state bank BPI
France and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp,
big shareholders which would subscribe to a reserved equity
instrument, in the form of a convertible bond, priced at 11
euros per share through which they would increase their stakes
to 15 percent each.
Vallourec said the capital increase would be split between
the reserved equity instrument and a rights issue, giving a
midpoint of 490 million euros for the former, and 510 million
for the latter.
Shareholders will vote on the capital hike on April 6 with a
view to completing the process in the second quarter, subject to
market conditions, Vallourec said.
Vallourec's supervisory board also said that it had decided
to renew the mandates of the three members of the management
board, including Crouzet, for a further four years from March.
($1 = 0.9237 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by James Regan; Editing by
Andrew Callus, Greg Mahlich)