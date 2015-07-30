* Sees negative 2015 EBITDA vs positive 171 mln eur consensus

* Group cut more jobs than planned in H1

* CEO says WTI oil below $50 to have strong negative impact (Adds CEO comments, details on U.S.)

By Michel Rose

PARIS, July 30 French steel pipe maker Vallourec said its net loss deepened in the second quarter and warned of further deterioration in margins in the second half of the year in the face of falling demand from its oil and gas customers.

Vallourec makes two-thirds of sales from the oil and gas sector, and has been trying to cut production capacity and jobs to cope with the downturn affecting its oil company customers following crude oil price falls.

The group cut 1,600 jobs in the first half, more than the 1,400 it had initially planned to axe over the whole of 2015.

"It's our worst-case scenario which is becoming true, so we went further than initially planned," Chief Executive Philippe Crouzet told a conference call on Thursday.

Vallourec now expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be negative. Analysts had on average expected 171 million euros of EBITDA, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It warned that the challenging environment in the oil and gas markets would lead to significantly lower margins and deliveries in the third and fourth quarters compared with those achieved in the second.

The deterioration has been particularly brutal in North America, which accounts for almost a third of the group's revenue.

The number of oil rigs in operation in the United States has collapsed by 60 percent since October, despite a stabilisation in recent weeks.

Crouzet said the drop earlier this month in the benchmark WTI U.S. oil price to below $50 a barrel for the first time in four months had made a sustained rebound more elusive.

"Our analysis is that it is going to have a strong and negative impact on this market, which is very reactive," the CEO said.

The French company said it would cut capital expenditure to 300 million euros in 2015 from the 350 million initially planned.

Vallourec posted a second-quarter net loss of 199 million euros ($217 million), worse than the 76 million in the first quarter. The 275 million first-half net loss compared with a 144 million year-earlier profit.

First-half EBITDA fell 85 percent to 66 million euros, while revenue dropped 23 percent to 2.07 billion, it said.

Vallourec managed to post 3 million euros in free cash flow in the first half, however, and stuck to its target for positive free cash flow generation over the full year. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose)