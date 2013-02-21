* Vallourec did not provide grease to Total for Elgin well

* Bromide presence very unusual - Vallourec Chairman

PARIS Feb 21 Vallourec, the French maker of oil and gas well tubing, denied on Thursday that its pipe was to blame for last year's gas leak at Total's North Sea Elgin field.

The French oil major said last week the leak, which was discovered in March and took over seven weeks to plug, was caused by a "unique" interaction of rock compaction and pipe corrosion.

Total put the corrosion down to a chemical reaction between bromide present in the drilling fluid used to complete the well and grease in the pipework.

Vallourec's Chairman Philippe Crouzet said it had only provided Total with the pipes but not the grease.

"Bromide is something completely bizarre, which had never been encountered before. Our tubes are not specified for bromide," Crouzet said at the group's annual results briefing.

"They (Total) are the geologists, not us, they consider that bromide is really something very local, very unusual," he said.

Total plans a full report on the causes of the incident.

"If it had been a fault on our part we would have recognised it. But (Total's) conclusion is that it's not. The tube complied completely with what they knew of that well," Crouzet said.

"So what is a bit strange is that they identified the presence of bromide only after some time," he added.

Total is expected to receive a letter in the next days from Britain's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) that will allow it to restart Elgin.

Vallourec reported on Wednesday a 40 percent drop in fourth-quarter profits.