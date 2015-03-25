(Adds detail from Challenges, background)
PARIS, March 25 Shares in oil and gas industry
pipes maker Vallourec were up 6.1 percent at 1542 GMT
following a report in Challenges magazine that said it was
considering closer links with a Japanese rival.
"Vallourec is thinking of a tie-up with Japan's Sumitomo
Metal, with which it already has a joint venture in Brasil,"
read a two-line item in the "Confidential" section of the French
weekly.
The page seen by Reuters had no other references to
Vallourec and did not say how it had come by the information.
The magazine is due to be published on Thursday.
A Vallourec spokeswoman declined to comment.
The French firm which recorded a net loss in 2014 has been
the subject of takeover talk in recent weeks after last year's
sharp drop in oil prices and the resulting decline in its order
book.
A research note by Macquarie outlining takeover scenarios
and citing Italy's Tenaris and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp of Japan as potential partners for Vallourec
had moved its shares by more than 7 percent earlier this month.
The French group last month unveiled a plan to cut 1,400
jobs in 2015.
