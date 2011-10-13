* Q3 EPS $1.59 vs est $1.53
Oct 13 Valmont Industries Inc posted
quarterly results that topped market estimates on higher sales
at its irrigation segment but warned that the economic slowdown,
particularly in Europe, could hurt its business in the current
quarter.
The company, which makes infrastructure products such as
metal and concrete poles, kept its full-year earnings outlook of
$5.70-$5.90 a share but said it now expected "results to be in
the mid-to-lower end of that range."
Analysts, on average, expected full-year earnings of $5.87 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income rose to $42.1 million, or
$1.59 a share, from $25.9 million, or 98 cents a share, a year
ago.
This result topped the $1.53-a-share profit analysts had
expected.
Revenue rose 27.34 percent to $672.2 million, spurred by a
71 percent jump in sales at its irrigation segment. Analysts had
forecast revenue of $642 million.
Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company closed at $90.27
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)