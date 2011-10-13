* Q3 EPS $1.59 vs est $1.53

* Q3 Rev $672.2 mln vs est $642.0 mln

* Sees FY EPS $5.70-$5.90 vs est $5.87

* Sees FY EPS at mid-to-lower end of outlook range

Oct 13 Valmont Industries Inc posted quarterly results that topped market estimates on higher sales at its irrigation segment but warned that the economic slowdown, particularly in Europe, could hurt its business in the current quarter.

The company, which makes infrastructure products such as metal and concrete poles, kept its full-year earnings outlook of $5.70-$5.90 a share but said it now expected "results to be in the mid-to-lower end of that range."

Analysts, on average, expected full-year earnings of $5.87 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, net income rose to $42.1 million, or $1.59 a share, from $25.9 million, or 98 cents a share, a year ago.

This result topped the $1.53-a-share profit analysts had expected.

Revenue rose 27.34 percent to $672.2 million, spurred by a 71 percent jump in sales at its irrigation segment. Analysts had forecast revenue of $642 million.

Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company closed at $90.27 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)