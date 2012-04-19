Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
* Q1 EPS $1.96 vs est $1.53
* Q1 sales $717.4 mln vs est $669.6 mln
* Irrigation segment sales rise 30 pct
* Sees 2012 earnings exceed $8.00 per share
April 19 Valmont Industries Inc posted quarterly results that beat market estimates, boosted by higher sales at its irrigation segment, and raised its full-year earnings outlook, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-market trade.
The company, which makes infrastructure products such as metal and concrete poles, said it now expects per-share earnings this year to be higher than $8.00, up from its previous estimate of $7.30 to $7.60.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $7.53 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We expect utility demand to increase and margins to improve modestly as the year progresses," Chief Executive Mogens Bay said in a statement.
Valmont Industries, founded as Valley Manufacturing in 1946, competes with industrial equipment providers such as Lindsay Corp, Thomas & Betts Corp and Deere & CO.
For the first quarter, net income rose to $52.3 million, or $1.96 a share, from $25.6 million, or 97 cents a share, a year ago. Analysts expected $1.53 per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $717.4 million, spurred by a 30 percent jump at its irrigation segment that contributes over a quarter of the total sales. Analysts had forecast revenue of $669.6 million.
Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company were at $124.69 in aftermarket trade. They had closed at $118.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.