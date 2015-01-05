Jan 5 Valneva SE :
* Signs agreement to acquire Dukoral vaccine
* To buy Crucell Sweden AB with all assets, licenses and
privileges related to Dukoral vaccine against cholera and
traveler's diarrhea caused by ETEC
* Crucell Sweden to be acquired from Crucell Holland B.V.
* Deal for Crucell Sweden includes its Nordics vaccine
distribution business and its affiliates
* Total transaction consideration for Crucell Sweden amounts
to 45 million euros ($53.80 million)
* Deal includes manufacturing site in Solna (Sweden) and
will comprise about 115 employees (FTE's)
* Acquisition to be financed with combination of debt and
equity
* Part of financing to be raised through launch of public
rights issue subject to market conditions
* Completion of deal expected to occur in February
* About 45 million euros to be raised within capital
increase, of which 30 million euros is to finance deal
* 15 million euros from capital increase is to allow
efficient integration of Crucell Sweden assets and development
of its products portfolio
* To finance deal, a newly formed Swedish acquisition
subsidiary enters into 15 million euro term loan facility from
funds managed by Athyrium
