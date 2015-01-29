BRIEF-Online part of Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,601.4 times amount on offer
Jan 29 Valneva SE :
* Grants exclusive worldwide license to Immune Targeting Systems for development of hepatitis B vaccines in combination with IC31 adjuvant
* Agreement grants Immune Targeting Systems rights to research, develop and commercialize hepatitis B vaccine candidates in combination with Valneva's IC31 adjuvant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Sunday there is a possibility that his group could support a tax reform plan that is not revenue neutral.