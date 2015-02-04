BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Valneva SE :
* Announces the completion of its 45 million euro ($51.6 million) capital increase
* Capital increase was oversubscribed with a subscription ratio of approximately 180.0 pct
* Issues 18,231,466 new ordinary shares
* Subscription price was 2.47 euros per new ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8716 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.