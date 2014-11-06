BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Nov 6 Valneva SE :
* Balanced EBITDA of 0.0 million euros in Q3 2014 versus loss of 5.5 million euros in Q3 2013
* Group still expects negative EBITDA in the near future due to research and development investments, it confirms its objective to be EBITDA profitable in the mid-term
* Net loss decreased to 2.6 million euros in Q3 2014 versus 10.0 milion euros in Q3 2013
* Revenue and grants were down to 12.8 million euros in Q3 2014 versus 14.7 milion euors in Q3 2013
* Reconfirms its 2014 overall IFRS revenue expectations of between 40 - 45 million euros
* Reaffirms its prior guidance of a significant improvement of its operational results (excluding any non-cash amortization and impairment charges) in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.