BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
July 22 Valora Effekten Handel AG : * Says H1 revenue down 79% to EUR 435,000 * Says H1 net loss of EUR 146,000 versus net income of EUR 77,350 year ago * Source text: [bit.ly/1pySoPW] * Further company coverage
* ARC to announce a capital raising, of which it is currently negotiating an underwriting agreement with potential sub-underwriting arrangements
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering