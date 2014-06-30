UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Valora Holding AG : * Renews its syndicated credit facility, increasing its amount to CHF 200
million * Says it replaced CHF 100 million revolving-facility syndicated credit with new CHF 200 million multi-currency revolving credit facility * Says by renewing credit facility, it has extended maturity profile of its
liabilities * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources