PARIS Oct 7 Vallourec trimmed its
earnings forecast for the second half of the year on Friday,
citing an uncertain economic climate that had caused caution
among distributors in its non-energy sectors.
Vallourec kept its forecast for an increase in sales and
volumes in the second half versus the first half, however,
saying the current business environment remained positive in
energy markets.
The maker of seamless industrial tubes for the energy sector
said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) in the second half would be at a similar
level to the first half.
In July, Vallourec predicted that EBITDA would be "slightly
above" the first-half level, while sales volumes were also set
to increase.
Vallourec, which competes with Tenaris of Italy
and is seen as a barometer for investments in heavy industry,
just opened a new mill in Brazil and has projects in France and
the United States.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)