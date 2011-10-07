PARIS Oct 7 Vallourec trimmed its earnings forecast for the second half of the year on Friday, citing an uncertain economic climate that had caused caution among distributors in its non-energy sectors.

Vallourec kept its forecast for an increase in sales and volumes in the second half versus the first half, however, saying the current business environment remained positive in energy markets.

The maker of seamless industrial tubes for the energy sector said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second half would be at a similar level to the first half.

In July, Vallourec predicted that EBITDA would be "slightly above" the first-half level, while sales volumes were also set to increase.

Vallourec, which competes with Tenaris of Italy and is seen as a barometer for investments in heavy industry, just opened a new mill in Brazil and has projects in France and the United States. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)