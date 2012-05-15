* Q2 adj EPS $0.84 vs est EPS $0.82
* Q2 rev up 4 pct
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $3.20-$3.30 vs est $3.18
May 15 Paint and coatings maker Valspar Corp
posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations
for the seventh straight quarter, boosted by increased prices
that offset high raw material costs, and raised its forecast for
the full-year.
The company said it now expects an adjusted profit of $3.20
to $3.30 per share for the year ending October 2012. It had
raised its forecast to $2.87 to $3.07 per share in February.
Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $3.18 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the company posted a net profit of
$76.5 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with $56.3
million, or 58 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, Valspar earned 84 cents a share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.03 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 82 cents per share on
revenue of $1.07 billion.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company, which have risen 13
percent in last three months, closed at $49.78 on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange. They touched a year high of $52.96 last
week.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)