Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Valtech SA :
* FY revenue 154.3 million euros ($175.3 million) versus 137.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 41.4 million euros versus 34.2 million euros year ago
* Confirms expectation FY 2014 EBITDA margin above 6 percent Source text: bit.ly/1LhRTq6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order