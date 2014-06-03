MILAN, June 3 Italian mid-sized lender Credito
Valtellinese expects consolidation in the Italian
banking sector after a health check of European lenders this
year and could consider joining in, its CEO Miro Fiordi said on
Tuesday.
However, there are no M&A plans on the table at the moment,
he said.
"As of today there is nothing, either with (Banca Popolare
di) Sondrio or with other banks," Fiordi said,
responding to press reports about a possible tie-up with
Popolare di Sondrio.
"There can be a period of possible consolidation (after the
EU health check) between banks that are similar and healthy, and
if there are opportunities we are ready to assess them," he
said.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)