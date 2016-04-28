MILAN, April 28 Italian private equity group
Investindustrial has bought a majority stake in the country's
fourth-largest hotel group with a view to expanding in southern
Europe, it said on Thursday.
Investindustrial, which in 2014 lost out to Chinese
conglomerate Fosun International in a bidding war for France's
Club Mediterranee, paid around 100 million ($114 million) euros,
according to a source close to the matter.
Valtur, owned by Montenegrin businessman Franjo Ljuljdjuraj,
operates 24 resorts in Italy and Croatia, of which three are
directly owned by the group. It manages another six resorts in
southern Europe. Ljuljdjuraj will retain a minority stake.
Investindustrial, led by businessman Andrea Bonomi, said it
will strengthen Valtur as a resort operator in Italy and expand
in the Mediterranean area.
"The plan includes new investments in existing resorts to
increase the offer of four-star hotels, the opening of new
locations every year and acquisitions," the private equity firm
said in a statement.
As a first step, Investindustrial has agreed to buy from
property group Prelios three Italian holiday resorts
already operated by Valtur. It also secured a long-term rental
contract for holiday resort Tanka Village in Sardinia.
Some 215 million foreign tourists visited southern Europe
last year, Investindustrial said.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia; editing by
Susan Thomas)