RPT-BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
Oct 27 Hong Kong-based fund management company Value Partners Group Ltd appointed Mayank Parekh as director and managing partner for Asia and Demetrio Di Martino to lead telecom media technology practice in Asia.
Parekh, who was formerly a partner with McKinsey & Co, will focus on the firm's business strategy for the region.
Value Partners also named Yeo Soo Ruey to lead the company's Asia wide private equity practice.
Yeo, who joins Singapore office, was with PriceWaterhouse Coopers prior to Value Partners. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier international airline, announced a strategic association with ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating thei