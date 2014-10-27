Oct 27 Hong Kong-based fund management company Value Partners Group Ltd appointed Mayank Parekh as director and managing partner for Asia and Demetrio Di Martino to lead telecom media technology practice in Asia.

Parekh, who was formerly a partner with McKinsey & Co, will focus on the firm's business strategy for the region.

Value Partners also named Yeo Soo Ruey to lead the company's Asia wide private equity practice.

Yeo, who joins Singapore office, was with PriceWaterhouse Coopers prior to Value Partners. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)