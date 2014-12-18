Dec 18 Value8 NV :

* Acquires majority stake in Kersten

* Acquires 60 percent stake in Kersten

* Expects acquisition to have a clear positive effect on their earnings per share

* Acquisition will be completely financed out of available cash of Value8 and existing credit facilities

* Expects a rise in revenue of Value8 of 30 percent as an effect of this acquisition

* Acquisition will be finalized in coming weeks Source text: bit.ly/13BhER9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)