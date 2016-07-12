By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, July 12
WASHINGTON, July 12 ValueAct Capital, which
manages some $16 billion in assets, has agreed to pay $11
million to settle allegations that it bought large amounts of
stock without notifying U.S. authorities, the Justice Department
said on Tuesday.
The department sued ValueAct in April after it learned that
the activist investment fund purchased more than $2.5 billion of
shares in Baker Hughes and Halliburton, after the companies
announced they would merge, without reporting the purchases to
U.S. antitrust authorities.
The Justice Department said the $11 million fine was a
record for failing to report a stock purchase. The highest
previous fine was $5.67 million, the department said.
The department said ValueAct had purchased the shares as a
passive investment and then interceded in the merger review.
"ValueAct was not entitled to avoid the HSR (antitrust
reporting) requirements by claiming to be a passive investor,
while at the same time injecting itself in this manner," said
Renata Hesse, who runs the Justice Department's antitrust
division.
The case put a spotlight on the growing trend of shareholder
engagement, and the fine line that exists when shareholders
cross the threshold of passive investing into active.
ValueAct did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Paul Simao)