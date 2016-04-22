(Adds details from the filing, background of the case)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, April 22 ValueAct Capital, the $16
billion hedge fund, has hired renowned attorney David Boies,
according to a court filing on Friday, in a sign of the activist
investor's seriousness in contesting a U.S. government lawsuit.
Boies has represented such high-profile clients as former
U.S. Vice President Al Gore, the late New York Yankees owner
George Steinbrenner and hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen.
Boies has also represented the U.S. Justice Department
against Microsoft Corp, the software company where
ValueAct is currently a prominent shareholder and represented on
its board.
In the ValueAct case, the Justice Department has sued the
San Francisco-based fund, alleging in a filing earlier this
month that it failed to properly disclose certain holdings
related to the pending merger of oilfield services companies
Halliburton Co and Baker-Hughes Inc.
The case has put a spotlight on the growing trend of
shareholder engagement, and the fine line that exists of when
shareholders cross the threshold of passive investing into
active, as outlined by U.S. antitrust law.
ValueAct's defense against the U.S. government could take
years based on similar cases antitrust regulators have brought
against investors.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bernard Orr)