NEW YORK, April 27 ValueAct Capital, the $16 billion activist shareholder, said it has invested in asset management company KKR & Co., and owns less than 5 percent.

KKR generates strong management fees and does an excellent job of seeding new products and businesses, ValueAct President Mason Morfit said on Thursday at the Active-Passive Investor Summit here.

ValueAct's stake in KKR was not previously disclosed by the San Francisco based firm.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)