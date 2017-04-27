BRIEF-Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
NEW YORK, April 27 ValueAct Capital, the $16 billion activist shareholder, said it has invested in asset management company KKR & Co., and owns less than 5 percent.
KKR generates strong management fees and does an excellent job of seeding new products and businesses, ValueAct President Mason Morfit said on Thursday at the Active-Passive Investor Summit here.
ValueAct's stake in KKR was not previously disclosed by the San Francisco based firm.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
June 15 MetLife Inc shareholders have approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings, the company said in a filing on Thursday.