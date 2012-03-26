By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG, March 26
HONG KONG, March 26 Value Partners is betting
aggressively on PetroChina Co Ltd and China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd in its flagship equity fund,
part of its outsized bet on the world's second largest economy.
Renee Hung, deputy chief investment officer who helps manage
about $7 billion for the money manager that won the best equity
fund group award from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Monday, said the
two energy companies were attractively valued, offered solid
dividend yields and could show earnings growth of between 15
percent and 20 percent.
Hung has invested more than 50 percent of her $1.8 billion
flagship Asia Pacific-focused Value Partners Classic Fund
in China. She was also positive on auto firms such
as Brilliance China Automotive and real estate company
China Vanke.
PetroChina, which was not part of the top-10 holdings of the
fund a year ago, is now its top holding, almost hitting the
maximum 10 percent exposure the fund could have to a stock.
China Shenhua Energy, China's largest coal producer, has an
8.2 percent allocation, up from 2.8 percent a year ago,
according to data compiled by Lipper.
"Volume-wise, we believe demand in China for these products
is definitely on the uptrend, very stable, double-digit growth
per year," Hung told Reuters, adding that despite the volatility
in oil and coal prices, they were on an uptrend.
"These companies are market leaders and proven themselves
and much more efficient than other newcomers," she said.
PetroChina trades at 10.2 times forward price-to-earnings
ratio, a 5.7 percent discount to its five-year median, according
to data from StarMine, a Thomson Reuters product.
The current share price of 11.1 Hong Kong dollars is about
10 percent below analysts' mean target price.
China Shenhua Energy trades at 23 percent discount to its
five-year price to earnings ratio of 10.5 times, while its
current share price is 26 percent below the mean price target of
41.55 Hong Kong dollars, the data showed.
REAL ESTATE
Value Partners, which has produced a return of more than
2,000 percent in its flagship fund since its 1993 launch, has
also boosted exposure to China Vanke despite its negative view
of the real estate sector as a whole due to tightening measures
by the government aimed at cooling property prices.
Hung said the numbers of first-home buyers, and those in
second and third tier cities, were still encouraging.
"There must be some companies benefiting," said Hung, who
said she invests a major part of her savings into her funds.
China Vanke is one company Value Partners has tracked for
seven to eight years and liked its strong brand name, efficient
management and very diversified portfolio, Hung said.
Hung, who is based in Hong Kong, started as an analyst at
one of Asia's largest listed money managers in 1998.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)