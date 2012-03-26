HONG KONG, March 26 Value Partners is betting aggressively on PetroChina Co Ltd and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd in its flagship equity fund, part of its outsized bet on the world's second largest economy.

Renee Hung, deputy chief investment officer who helps manage about $7 billion for the money manager that won the best equity fund group award from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Monday, said the two energy companies were attractively valued, offered solid dividend yields and could show earnings growth of between 15 percent and 20 percent.

Hung has invested more than 50 percent of her $1.8 billion flagship Asia Pacific-focused Value Partners Classic Fund in China. She was also positive on auto firms such as Brilliance China Automotive and real estate company China Vanke.

PetroChina, which was not part of the top-10 holdings of the fund a year ago, is now its top holding, almost hitting the maximum 10 percent exposure the fund could have to a stock.

China Shenhua Energy, China's largest coal producer, has an 8.2 percent allocation, up from 2.8 percent a year ago, according to data compiled by Lipper.

"Volume-wise, we believe demand in China for these products is definitely on the uptrend, very stable, double-digit growth per year," Hung told Reuters, adding that despite the volatility in oil and coal prices, they were on an uptrend.

"These companies are market leaders and proven themselves and much more efficient than other newcomers," she said.

PetroChina trades at 10.2 times forward price-to-earnings ratio, a 5.7 percent discount to its five-year median, according to data from StarMine, a Thomson Reuters product.

The current share price of 11.1 Hong Kong dollars is about 10 percent below analysts' mean target price.

China Shenhua Energy trades at 23 percent discount to its five-year price to earnings ratio of 10.5 times, while its current share price is 26 percent below the mean price target of 41.55 Hong Kong dollars, the data showed.

REAL ESTATE

Value Partners, which has produced a return of more than 2,000 percent in its flagship fund since its 1993 launch, has also boosted exposure to China Vanke despite its negative view of the real estate sector as a whole due to tightening measures by the government aimed at cooling property prices.

Hung said the numbers of first-home buyers, and those in second and third tier cities, were still encouraging.

"There must be some companies benefiting," said Hung, who said she invests a major part of her savings into her funds.

China Vanke is one company Value Partners has tracked for seven to eight years and liked its strong brand name, efficient management and very diversified portfolio, Hung said.

Hung, who is based in Hong Kong, started as an analyst at one of Asia's largest listed money managers in 1998. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)