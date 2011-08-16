* Q2 loss/shr $0.09 vs est loss/shr $0.06
* Q2 sales $132.1 mln vs est $142.5 mln
* Shares down as much as 36 pct
Aug 16 Multichannel retailer ValueVision Media
Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as one
of its major consumer electronic suppliers liquidated, making it
the biggest loser on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
BGB Securities analyst Murray Arenson said the supplier's
liquidation should not affect the company in the long term.
"The stock, in my opinion, is down simply because the
numbers were short of expectations both at the topline and the
EPS (earnings per share) level. I think the explanation
regarding the consumer electronics supplier addresses the lion's
share of that issue," he told Reuters.
In a conference call with analysts, ValueVision, which
operates under the 'ShopNBC' brand via TV, Internet, mobile and
social media, said it was trying to add a major retailer as its
customer and will be announcing a deal soon.
For the second quarter, the company posted a loss of 9 cents
a share, while analysts, on average, expected a loss of 6 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose to $$132.1 million from $126.1 million, but fell
below expectations of $142.5 million.
Earlier this month, rival teleshopping and commerce operator
HSN Inc posted Wall Street-beating quarterly results.
Shares of Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based ValueVision touched
an eight-month low of $3.32 in morning trade. Nearly 4 million
shares changed hands by 1342 ET, about five times their 10-day
moving average volume.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)