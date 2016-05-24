May 24 Waste Management company Shanks Group Plc confirmed on Tuesday that it was considering a takeover offer for Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, a privately-owned rival operating in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Shanks said it would submit an indicative non-binding proposal to Van Gansewinkel's board after preliminary due diligence.

"Given the structure and conditions in the Benelux solid waste market, the board believes that the acquisition of Van Gansewinkel has the potential to transform and enhance the company's position in this market," Shanks said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)