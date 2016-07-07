July 7 Britain's Shanks Group Plc said on Thursday it was in talks to buy Dutch recycler van Gansewinkel Groep BV in a deal valued at about 440 million euros ($487.39 million) on a debt-free cash-free basis.

VGG shareholders would get about 510 million euros, including 306 million in cash and a share consideration of up to 204 million euros, representing 29 percent shares in the combined company. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)