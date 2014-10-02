(Adds investor comment, context)
Oct 2 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
said on Thursday it would buy the Van Tuyl Group auto
dealership, in what the billionaire hinted could be the first of
many such purchases as his company extends its longtime bullish
view on the U.S. economy.
Berkshire Hathaway did not disclose terms of the
agreement, but said in a statement that the dealership would be
known as Berkshire Hathaway Automotive after completion of the
sale.
"It's reconfirmation of the overarching theme," said Bill
Smead, chief investment officer of Smead Capital Management and
a Berkshire investor.
"And that is, he wants to put himself in the way of making a
pile of money as the millennials emerge from their extended
adolescence into being married parents," starting families of
their own. "Domestic, domestic, domestic," Smead said.
In an on-camera interview with CNBC on Thursday, Buffett
said Berkshire would likely buy "a lot more" dealerships over
time. The purchase was an all-cash deal, Buffett added.
Buffett, ranked as the world's third-richest person by
Forbes magazine, has long been adamant about seeing
opportunities for investment in the United States.
"Though we invest abroad as well, the mother lode of
opportunity resides in America," he wrote earlier this year.
Buffett has run Berkshire since 1965, and the Omaha,
Nebraska-based company now has more than 80 businesses in such
areas as insurance, railroads, utilities and ice cream. It also
owns more than $117.5 billion of stocks, including a stake in
General Motors.
The Van Tuyl Group transaction is expected to be completed
in the first quarter of 2015, according to the Berkshire
statement, which added that the dealership has over $8 billion
in revenue. Berkshire Hathaway Automotive will be headquartered
in Dallas, Texas.
In comparison, AutoNation Inc reported revenue of
$17.5 billion and has a market cap of about $5.8 billion, while
Penske Automotive Group reported revenue of $14.7
billion and has a market cap of about $3.6 billion.
Van Tuyl is being advised by Stephens Inc, while DLA Piper
is its legal adviser on the deal.
Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP is Berkshire's legal adviser.
