By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, Nov 9 A little-known metal used in
steelmaking could emerge as a game-changer for battery
technology, raising the prospect of an investment boom like the
one that lifted rare earths out of obscurity last year.
Electric cars fueled by vanadium could one day travel
hundreds of miles on a six-minute charge, while renewable
energy sources like wind and solar could use vanadium batteries
to rival coal in terms of reliability. The technology could
boost demand for the metal by more than 35 percent in the next
two or three years, analysts say.
"The potential to make vanadium into a multi-billion dollar
metal resides in the battery business, and in particular in the
energy storage business," said Chris Berry, founder of House
Mountain Partners, a research firm based in New York.
Vanadium's special attributes have been known for decades.
In small quantities it can double the strength of steel, and
Henry Ford used it to build his Model T, a car that
revolutionized the auto industry.
The metal is also a critical additive for modern
construction, and there is no substitute for it in making
alloys used by the aerospace industry.
But its potential in energy storage really makes vanadium
interesting. Vanadium flow batteries charge in a flash, their
capacity expands and they last for decades.
The batteries have been around since the 1980s, but there
are only a few examples of the technology in a commercial
setting. The battery is bigger than in other mass storage
systems, and also more expensive, at least for now.
That may change if the early scramble to secure a stable
supply of vanadium gains traction, much like the recent dash to
find new sources of rare earths, the 17 metals that go into
products as diverse as Apple iPhones and Toyota's Prius cars.
"Vanadium has all that rare earth-type opportunity, yet it
has a very stable base on the steel-strengthening side," said
American Vanadium Chief Executive Bill Radvak. "It's just about
to take off in the next year or two."
That bodes well for the small Canadian miner and the
handful of other companies that specialize in mining the metal.
American Vanadium (AVC.V), Largo ResourcesLGO.V, Apella
Resources APA.V and Energizer Resources (EGZ.TO) are
developing deposits around the world.
The stocks have retreated along with the broader market,
but analysts say the group could catch a wave if investors
latch on to the growth story that many see in the offing.
"You're seeing dollars flow into this technology, so there
is some good promise in it going forward," said Jonathan Lee,
an analyst with Byron Capital Markets. "In the long term, the
demand will rise."
GOING GREEN
Renewable energy like solar and wind are becoming part of
the power mix as nations look to reduce reliance on fossil
fuels, but power generation depends on favorable weather.
Mass storage batteries such as the vanadium redox flow
battery can help by capturing the energy as it is generated,
storing it and releasing it as needed.
China is investing heavily in the technology. Prudent
Energy recently raised $30 million to try to reduce the cost of
its vanadium battery systems, while China Strategic Holding is
spending nearly $300 million to build the world's largest
vanadium battery, according to industry reports.
"Once you get energy storage into the whole smart grid
technology, it can largely reduce the cost and lead to the
faster implementation," said Liyu Li, a chemist with the U.S
Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
"With just a little more work, the battery could
potentially increase the use of wind, solar and other renewable
power sources," said Li. "But we need to make sure the cost is
acceptable compared with other technologies."
VOLATILE PRICES
At present, vanadium prices tend to surge when steel demand
is high and plummet during economic downturns. The volatility
is a major deterrent for battery producers.
This has American Vanadium, which owns the Gibellini
deposit in Nevada, thinking outside the box.
The company wants to partner with battery makers rather
than simply selling them raw vanadium, offering the battery
maker a supply at a set price, and giving miner a percentage of
the higher-value battery products.
"We're putting ourselves out there as the domestic, secure
supply," said Radvak. "We really want to work with the battery
companies to capitalize on that, it's a value-added product."
Analysts estimate demand for vanadium in mass storage and
electric vehicle batteries will hit about 20,000 tonnes a year
by 2014. Steelmaking and aerospace demand is expected to grow
from about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes in the same period.
With current production dominated by China, Russia and
South Africa, securing vanadium supply in the Americas has
become a focus for end users.
Largo has signed an off-take deal with Glencore (GLEN.L),
where Glencore can buy all the vanadium it produces at its
Maracas deposit in Brazil for six years.
"From a North American perspective, we are almost 100
percent dependent on imports of vanadium," said Berry. "If you
can't access the raw material, then the supply chain doesn't
exist."
DRIVING CHANGE
The dream for the future centers on using the supercharger
metal to change the game for electric cars, much as the
vanadium-using Model T changed the auto sector.
"People are worried about how fast can they charge
batteries," said Lee. "One of the benefits of the vanadium
phosphate battery is that it can charge and discharge more
quickly than others."
German start-up DBM Energy has made a lithium vanadium car
battery that it says can travel more than 600 kilometers (375
miles) on a single charge and recharge in just six minutes from
a 240-volt source.
That means an electric car would charge in around the time
it takes to fill up a conventional vehicle with gasoline.
By comparison, the current front-runner in electric
vehicles is GM's Chevrolet Volt, which has a city driving range
of 80 kilometers (50 miles) and takes about four hours to
charge from a 240-volt source.
But the vanadium car battery technology has not been proven
on a commercial level, and if rival batteries using cheaper
metals can achieve similar results, vanadium batteries would no
longer have any advantage, say analysts.
Still, car-makers like BYD and Subaru have plans to produce
electric vehicles using vanadium batteries.
"It's still quite aways away, but there is growth potential
there," said Lee. "As supply comes online, you'll see a lot
more companies look at using vanadium."
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Janet Guttsman)