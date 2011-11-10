(Repeats without change)
Nov 9 A little-known metal used in steelmaking
could emerge as a game-changer for battery technology, raising
the prospect of an investment boom like the one that lifted
rare earths out of obscurity last year.
Here are some facts about vanadium, a metal that has been
used in steelmaking for decades and is now gaining traction in
green technology applications.
WHAT IS VANADIUM
Vanadium is a strong, but ductile silver-gray metal that is
commonly used to make steel stronger and lighter. The metal has
been used for decades in construction and automaking.
Vanadium is also used to make titanium alloys for the
aerospace industry, a use for which there is no substitute.
The metal was named after Vanadis, the Germanic goddess of
beauty and fertility.
WHAT ARE FLOW BATTERIES
Vanadium redox flow batteries are large, rechargable
batteries that use tanks of liquid and charged vanadium
electrolytes to produce and store energy.
Examples of the technology operate in powerplants in the
United States, Asia and Europe.
Vanadium can take on multiple charges, so both sides of the
battery use the same material. There is no damage if the
battery solution leaks, so the batteries can last for about 20
years.
Vanadium flow batteries are flexible in that they can be
small enough to power a single solar panel or large enough to
support an entire grid. The capacity of a battery is easily
expanded by simply adding more solution.
VANADIUM IN CARS
Vanadium has been used to make cars lighter and stronger
since the early 1900s when Henry Ford added vanadium to the
steel for the Ford Model T.
Now, vanadium is being explored as alternative cathode for
lithium-ion batteries. Lithium vanadium batteries charge far
faster and are more powerful than other batteries.
The technology has not yet been proven on a commercial
scale. China's BYD and Japan's Subaru are both working on
near-term electric vehicles with lithium vanadium batteries.
WHERE DOES VANADIUM COME FROM
Vanadium is mined a byproduct of steel smelter slag and is
found in shale deposits.
The top three vanadium producers are China, South Africa
and Russia. Venezuela and Canada produce some vanadium as a
byproduct of oil and gas production.
Other production in North America comes from spent
catalysts and from uranium mines.
A handful of small Canadian miners - American Vanadium
(AVC.V), Largo Resources LGO.V, Apella Resources APA.V and
Energizer Resources (EGZ.TO) - are developing new deposits
around the world.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Janet Guttsman)