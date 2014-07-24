(Peter Van Buren's Latest book is "Ghosts of Tom Joad: A Story
of the #99 Percent." The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Peter Van Buren
July 24 President Barack Obama told Americans in
his July 19 weekly address that every worker deserves to know
that "if you lose your job, your country will help you train for
an even better one." A nice sentiment - and politically safe.
It's just the wrong answer. Those "better jobs" don't exist, and
training doesn't create jobs. Despite all that, every year the
U.S. government spends billions of dollars on job training, with
little impact.
In 2007, then-candidate Obama visited Janesville, Wis.,
location of the oldest operating General Motors plant in
America. Echoing his current promise to support unemployed
Americans through job training, Obama proclaimed, "I believe
that, if our government is there to support you, this plant will
be here for another hundred years." However, two days before
Christmas and just about a month before Obama's inauguration,
the plant stopped production of SUVs, which made up the bulk of
what was built there, throwing 5,000 people out of work. This
devastated the town, because most residents either worked in the
plant or in a business that depended on people working in the
plant. Congress paid for a $2-million retraining program, using
state community colleges the way the government once used trade
schools, a century ago, to teach new immigrants the skills they
needed to work at GM.
This time around, however, many laid-off workers who
finished their retraining programs became trained unemployed
people rather than untrained ones. Having a certificate in
"heating and ventilation" or skills in new welding techniques
did not automatically lead to a job in those fields. There were
already plenty of people out there with such certificates, never
mind actual college degrees. Of those who completed some form of
training, nearly 40 percent of them did not find work. And those
in Janesville who did find work in some field saw their
take-home pay drop by 36 percent on average. A look at
Craigslist job ads for the town shows one ad for heating and
ventilation work, with a requirement of three years of
experience. Under "General Labor," the openings were for
janitors, newspaper delivery and things like light manufacturing
at $8.50 an hour.
Obama's new call for job training also belies the fact that
the government already spends approximately $18 billion a year
to administer 47 job-training programs. The actual value of
those programs remains unclear. The Government Accountability
Office found that only five programs assessed whether people who
found jobs did so because of the program and not for some other
reason. In addition, the GAO learned that almost all training
programs overlap with at least one other training program.
"Federal job training sounds like something that should boost
the economy," writes the Cato Institute's Chris Edwards and
Daniel J. Murphy in a 2011 report, "but five decades of
experience indicate otherwise."
The panacea myth of job training crosses party lines. The
GAO reported that in 2003, under the George W. Bush
administration, the government spent $13 billion on training,
spread across 44 programs. Job training may again be on the GOP
agenda, even if the parties differ on the details. Politically,
some sort of job training just sounds good. The problem is that
it won't really help America's 9.5 million unemployed.
So the $18 billion question is: If job training is not the
answer, what is?
Jobs. Jobs that pay a living wage. The 2008 recession wiped
out primarily high- and middle-wage jobs, with the strongest
employment growth in the recovery taking place in low-wage
employment, to the point where the United States has the highest
number of workers in low-wage jobs of all industrialized
nations.
There are many possible paths to better-paying jobs in the
United States where consumer spending alone has the power to
spark a "virtuous cycle." That would mean more employment
leading to more spending and more demand, followed by more
hiring. One kickstarter is simply higher wages in the jobs we do
have. For example, recent Department of Labor studies show that
the 13 states that raised their minimum wages added jobs (at
higher wages of course) at a faster pace than those that did
not. On a larger, albeit more contentious scale, are options
such as a WPA-like program, changes to tax and import laws to
promote domestic manufacturing, infrastructure grants and the
like. There's the $18 billion being spent on job training that
could be repurposed for a start.
No matter the path forward, the bottom line remains
unchanged: Training does not create jobs. Jobs create the need
for training. Anything else is just politics.
