(Peter Van Buren is the author of “Hooper’s War: A Novel of
WWII Japan.” The views expressed are his own and do not
represent those of the Department of State or Reuters.)
By Peter Van Buren
April 24 It hasn't been a good 100 days for the
U.S. Department of State. Like the musical Hamilton’s orphaned
title character, called out in song for being a “Founding Father
without a father,” State is now something of an agency without
agency.
Not much of substance seems to be happening at Foggy Bottom.
America’s top-level foreign policy tasks remain, but someone
else – Jared Kushner? H.R. McMaster? – is tending to many of
them. The bad news includes President Donald Trump’s hope of
slashing State’s budget, with no sign of objection from
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Half the positions in the
agency’s organizational chart are vacant or occupied by acting
officials.
There is some good news in what isn’t happening. The
predicted exodus of staff never came to be. In fact, only one
State official publicly resigned, and that was in protest of
Trump’s anticipated gutting of the Constitution, which also
hasn’t happened. January’s stories of senior management quitting
en masse turned out to be a handful of Hillary Clinton-era
loyalists nudged into retirement.
Meanwhile, press briefings resumed, and a ruffle over not
bringing pool reporters on Tillerson’s official aircraft for a
visit to Asia was tidied up on the next trip. Media interest
outside State and staff attention inside State to a leaked
dissent memo opposing Trump’s so-called Muslim Ban 1.0 fizzled
away.
Outside the office, despite 100 days of near-apocalyptic
predictions, America has not gone to war with China, Russia,
Iran or North Korea. It has not formally backed away from NATO,
the Paris climate accords or the Iranian nuclear deal. Tillerson
has started to do some Secretary of State-ish representational
things, joining Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at their
Mar-a-Lago summit, making prepared remarks, and attending
international meetings, most notably with Russian President
Vladimir Putin on April 12.
But neither Trump nor Tillerson has articulated much of any
foreign policy vision. Overall, despite limited military action
in Syria and Afghanistan, Trump’s first 100 days have been
largely a foreign policy of stasis, with the State Department
and its leader largely bystanders to even that.
And that’s the problem. Looking forward, the real issue at
State is not dealing with the changes of the Trump era, it is
that things at the State Department have not changed much at
all.
Former colleagues (I worked 24 years at State as a diplomat)
say they still spend time in meetings like a forgotten cargo
cult, worried about furniture for a new ambassador who hasn’t
yet arrived. Memos and cables and briefing books and think
pieces and reports and foreign press commentaries and
official-informal emails are laboriously prepared, rewritten,
cleared and then transmitted to be summarized and filed. The
atmosphere can remind a person of an elderly widow who still
lays a tablecloth and sets out the good china, even though no
guests have stopped by for many years.
This is not unexpected – State is an extremely
vertically-oriented bureaucracy, with layers below the Secretary
that wait for bits of policy to fall so as to inform them of
what their own opinions are. One academic referred to this as
“neckless government,” a head and a body missing an active,
two-way, connection. State is indeed so vertical in mindset that
employees have traditionally referred to the Secretary by their
location on the physical top of the building, the Seventh Floor,
as in “The Seventh Floor needs that memo sent up or trouble will
come down.”
This wait-for-the-boss-to-speak-first mindset applies all
the way to the bottom of the org chart. Acting officials are
loath to initiate new programs or bring on new staff, preferring
to passively hold down the fort until their new
political-appointee boss arrives. Same for the bureaucracy below
those in “acting” positions, until you have an organization of
some 70,000 people waiting for someone else to make the first
move. One diplomat explained the early weeks of no press
briefings at State were particularly troublesome, since they’re
vital for U.S. officials abroad, who listen in for cues on
shifts in policy happening inside their own organization.
When the expected prime mover is a secretary of state who
appears to lack initiative, the agency has no sense of urgency.
The idea promoted by some in the media that Tillerson is a
general with a dwindling number of troops to lead seems to have
it backwards.
So what to expect during Trump’s second 100 days?
If Tillerson remains a mostly passive head of State, there
exists room for those below him to fill some of the void in
foreign policy niches, perhaps by pushing forward issues
Tillerson may wish to embrace, or by taking the lead on the
inevitable restructuring budget cuts will compel, instead of
sitting around the cafeteria.
What State’s diplomats and civil servants need to try is
laid out in the opening lyrics of Hamilton: “The ten-dollar
Founding Father without a father got a lot farther by working a
lot harder, by being a lot smarter, by being a self-starter...”
A lesson for State? It may be worth a try, because absent
those efforts by Alexander Hamilton, it could have been Aaron
Burr today on the ten dollar bill.
