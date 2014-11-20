Nov 20 VanCamel AG :

* Says to review its capital market strategy

* Has decided to undertake full review and re-evaluation of its capital market strategy by end of this year

* Says it seems that at moment Vancamel cannot fully realize objectives associated with its stock market listing

* In coming weeks management board will be examining whether and how company can still achieve its long-term expectations on german capital market in present situation

