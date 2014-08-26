Aug 26 VanCamel AG : * Says earnings forecast raised after strong first half * Says raised its forecast of the ebt margin in 2014 from a level of about 21%

to a level of about 25% * Says revenue slipped 0.5% to EUR 77.3 million in the first six months of 2014 * Says operating result (EBIT) was EUR 19.6 million in the reporting period (6m

2013: EUR 21.6 million) * Says profit for the first half of 2014 was therefore EUR 12.8 million (6m

2013: EUR 14.9 million)