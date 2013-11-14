Nov 14 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration said on Thursday that an experimental drug
designed to help regulate the internal body clocks of blind
patients appears safe and effective.
The drug, tasimelteon, is designed to treat Non-24-Hour
Sleep-Wake Disorder, or Non-24, a condition that is most
commonly found in the totally blind and can cause disrupted
nighttime sleep patterns and excessive daytime sleepiness.
If approved it would be marketed under the proposed brand
name Hetlioz.
The FDA is due to make a decision on whether to approve the
drug by Jan. 31, 2014. The agency is not bound to follow the
advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.
Non-24 is a rare disorder that affects between 65,000 and
95,000 people, according to Vanda. It occurs almost exclusively
in people who are deprived of light, which is needed to
synchronize the body's internal clock.
Tasimelteon affects melatonin, a hormone produced by the
body's pineal gland that plays a key role in regulating the
body's master circadian clock. When taken before bed it resets
the circadian clock by replacing the normal resetting triggered
by light.
In two clinical trials, Washington-based Vanda said the drug
offered improvements to patients across a variety of sleep and
wake parameters including measures of total sleep time and
daytime nap duration.
The most common side effects included back pain, vivid
dreams, diarrhea, dry mouth, headache, sleepiness and upper
respiratory tract infections.
The drug has been given Orphan Drug status by the FDA.
Orphan drugs are designed to treat diseases that affect fewer
than 200,000 people. If approved, the drug would receive seven
years of U.S. market exclusivity.
In January the company said tasimelteon failed to improve
symptoms in a clinical trial of patients with major depressive
disorder.
Vanda's only marketed product is its schizophrenia drug
Fanapt, which is commercialized in the United States and Canada
by the Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG under a licensing
agreement with Vanda.