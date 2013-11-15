UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Van de Velde NV : * Expects to maintain consolidated turnover at a more or less stable level in 2013 compared with 2012 * Precise forecast is not possible due to the highly volatile nature of the retail turnover * Expect recurring EBITDA to rise slightly in the second half of the year compared with the same period in 2012 * Reached agreement on restructuring at Eurocorset; will see departure of 29 employees in short term * Non-recurring cost of the restructuring is EUR 1.7M, with a payback period of around three years * Spring 2014 Van de Velde remains optimistic with regard to wholesale * Convinced of long-term strategy especially in Europe, North America
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources