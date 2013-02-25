BRUSSELS Feb 25 Belgian luxury bra maker Van de Velde said on Monday that full-year core profit fell 9.2 percent to 48.8 million euros ($64.23 million) as a decline in sales at its U.S. division Intimacy weighed.

The maker of high-end brands like PrimaDonna, Sarda and Marie Jo added it would propose a dividend of 2.15 euros per share, the same as last year. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)