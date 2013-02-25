UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 25 Belgian luxury bra maker Van de Velde said on Monday that full-year core profit fell 9.2 percent to 48.8 million euros ($64.23 million) as a decline in sales at its U.S. division Intimacy weighed.
The maker of high-end brands like PrimaDonna, Sarda and Marie Jo added it would propose a dividend of 2.15 euros per share, the same as last year. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources