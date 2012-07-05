BRUSSELS, July 5 Belgian lingerie maker Van de Velde said on Thursday that its turnover increased 0.9 percent in the first half of 2012, aided by strong retail sales in Britain and new store openings in Germany and Spain.

The maker of brands such as PrimaDonna and Marie Jo said wholesale turnover fell by 3 percent and its U.S. unit Intimacy recorded a sales decline of 10 percent in local currency.

Due to the strong result in its European retail activities, overall turnover still inceased 0.9 percent to 98.7 million euros ($122.20 million) from 97.8 million in the same period last year.

The group said it would give more detailed outlook for the rest of 2012 in August. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)