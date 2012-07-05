BRUSSELS, July 5 Belgian lingerie maker Van de
Velde said on Thursday that its turnover increased 0.9
percent in the first half of 2012, aided by strong retail sales
in Britain and new store openings in Germany and Spain.
The maker of brands such as PrimaDonna and Marie Jo said
wholesale turnover fell by 3 percent and its U.S. unit Intimacy
recorded a sales decline of 10 percent in local currency.
Due to the strong result in its European retail activities,
overall turnover still inceased 0.9 percent to 98.7 million
euros ($122.20 million) from 97.8 million in the same period
last year.
The group said it would give more detailed outlook for the
rest of 2012 in August.
($1 = 0.8077 euros)
