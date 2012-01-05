BRUSSELS Jan 5 Belgian luxury bra maker Van de Velde posted 2011 turnover above its own expectations and said that follow-up orders in December were higher than 2010.

Excluding the contribution of its two recent acquisitions, U.S. lingerie chain Intimacy and Britain's Rigby & Peller, organic turnover grew 2.2 percent in 2011, the group said.

In November, the group said it expected full-year core profit and turnover growth of around 1.5 percent, down from 7.3 percent in 2010.

Including the acquisitions, 2011 turnover grew 8.2 percent to 180 million euros ($232 million).

Van de Velde will announce its full 2011 results on Feb. 17. ($1 = 0.7747 euro) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Dan Lalor)