BRUSSELS, April 25 Belgian luxury lingerie maker Van de Velde forecast on Wednesday that its profit would fall in 2012 as sales decline at its U.S. unit Intimacy.

The maker of brands like PrimaDonna, Sarda and Marie Jo said it would spend money on growth initiatives this year, and that core profit (EBITDA) would decline, even though sales should remain broadly stable. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by John O'Donnell)