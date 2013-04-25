* Europe sales slowed by tough economy, late spring

* Sales through wholesalers to fall in 2013

BRUSSELS, April 25 Belgian bra-maker Van de Velde lowered its profit outlook on Wednesday, saying falling sales in Europe would hit its 2013 profits.

The maker of brands like Marie Jo and PrimaDonna had previously said it was aiming to keep its full-year EBITDA at about the same as last year, when it made 48.8 million euros ($63.42 million).

However, Van de Velde said In a statement late on Wednesday it believed sales of its products by independent retailers had fallen in excess of 4 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as Europe's struggling economy and late spring weather lowered consumer spending.

It said sales through wholesalers would fall slightly in 2013 compared with the previous year.

"We felt there was a chance of turnover remaining stable in the first half year, but due to the circumstances outlined above it is possible that last year's half-year turnover will not be matched," the firm said in a statement.

