BRUSSELS, July 7 Belgian lingerie maker Van de Velde on Monday reported a 10.3 percent rise in revenues for the first half, supported by the launch of a new swimwear collection and strong sales in Germany.

The group, which had forecast its wholesale business would grow by more than 8 percent in the first half of the year, said sales at this business unit grew by 13.8 percent.

Its retail business grew by 12.6 percent in continental Europe, following strong growth in Germany, and a 9.1 percent increase in the United Kingdom.

Sales in the United States fell by 22.7 percent and the group repeated that it may need to take an impairment on these operations.

Revenues in the first half rose 10.3 percent to 106.9 million euros ($145.82 million). ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)