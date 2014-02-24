UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 24 Van de Velde NV : * FY turnover of 182.4 million euros * FY EBIT of 39.4 million euros * Maintaining the dividend at EUR 2.15 per share. * Cash position at the end of 2013 was EUR 39.3 million (versus EUR 31.7 million at the end of 2012) * Consolidated rebitda was EUR 48.7 million, which is in line with the previous year's figure * FY recurring group profit fell from EUR 33.6 million to EUR 32.9 million (-2.2 pct) * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 revenue view EUR 192.3 million * FY recurring profit per share fell from EUR 2.52 to EUR 2.47 (-2.2 pct) * Wholesale looks promising in the first half of the year * The figures for 2014 primadonna's swim collection are very strong
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources