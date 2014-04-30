April 30 Van de Velde NV :

* Total wholesale turnover in the first half of the year to rise by more than 8 percent

* The pre-orders for the second half of the year are around the same as the same period in the previous year

* In the UK Rigby & Peller has experienced strong like-for-like growth compared with the previous year

* European continent like-for-like growth in the Dutch shops is just as strong