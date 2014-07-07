July 7 Van De Velde NV

* Consolidated turnover (1) at Van De Velde in the first half of 2014 rose by 10.3% (from 97.0m to 106.9m

* Like-for-like basis (including comparable deliveries), consolidated turnover (1) is up 9.1%

* Expects the tax rate on an annual basis to rise by an estimated 2 to 3% in 2014