UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Van De Velde NV
* Consolidated turnover (1) at Van De Velde in the first half of 2014 rose by 10.3% (from 97.0m to 106.9m
* Like-for-like basis (including comparable deliveries), consolidated turnover (1) is up 9.1%
* Expects the tax rate on an annual basis to rise by an estimated 2 to 3% in 2014 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources